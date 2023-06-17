Polianta Ltd Purchases 19,400 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Polianta Ltd increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 121.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Callon Petroleum accounts for about 0.5% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,831,506 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $274,181,000 after acquiring an additional 308,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 22.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $231,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 8.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,649,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $127,766,000 after acquiring an additional 287,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,779,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $66,007,000 after acquiring an additional 261,316 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 958,436 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,548,000 after acquiring an additional 207,514 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $632,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 562,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,802,123.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $632,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 562,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,802,123.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 7,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $225,212.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 610,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,611,344. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,212 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of CPE opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $50.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.90.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPE. Citigroup lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

About Callon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.