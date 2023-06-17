Polianta Ltd Makes New Investment in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000. Knight-Swift Transportation comprises approximately 0.5% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 1.8 %

KNX opened at $54.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.20. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $64.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $96,866.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,082.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,516 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,808. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.35.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.