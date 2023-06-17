Polianta Ltd Increases Position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)

Polianta Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,900 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF were worth $7,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI South Africa ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.32. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a 1-year low of $35.63 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $350.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.