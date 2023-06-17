Polianta Ltd Has $969,000 Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Polianta Ltd boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 624.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $65.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.77 and a 12-month high of $82.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.34 and its 200 day moving average is $62.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 10.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $94.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Larry Barden acquired 3,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,115.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Barden acquired 3,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,115.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.