Polianta Ltd Grows Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Polianta Ltd boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,400 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 100,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,874,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,695.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,874,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

CLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.59. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 2.21.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

