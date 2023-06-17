Polianta Ltd Boosts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Polianta Ltd grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Motors Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $37.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.22. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Stories

