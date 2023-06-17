Polianta Ltd Acquires New Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $75.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $98.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.56.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.