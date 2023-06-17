Po.et Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week (POE)

Po.et (POE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 17th. Po.et has a market cap of $41,695.79 and approximately $1.25 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Po.et token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Po.et has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Po.et

Po.et launched on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. The Reddit community for Po.et is https://reddit.com/r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Po.et’s official website is po.et.

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple.

POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others.”

Buying and Selling Po.et

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

