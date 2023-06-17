Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $23.22 and last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 185477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLYM shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 25.0% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 136,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 27,212 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $679,730,330,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

