Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $23.22 and last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 185477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.89%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLYM shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 25.0% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 136,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 27,212 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $679,730,330,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.
