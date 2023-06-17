Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (PLYM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on July 31st

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Plymouth Industrial REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a payout ratio of -391.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

NYSE:PLYM opened at $23.26 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.90.

PLYM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,013,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,474,000 after buying an additional 83,660 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 15.9% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,512,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,790,000 after purchasing an additional 344,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,507,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,962,000 after buying an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after buying an additional 102,069 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,753,000 after purchasing an additional 36,321 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

