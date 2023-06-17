Platform Technology Partners Raises Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.3 %

CL opened at $77.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The stock has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average of $76.25.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CL. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $460,859.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,828.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $460,859.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,828.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

