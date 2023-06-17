Platform Technology Partners Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Platform Technology Partners decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Platform Technology Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $233.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.64 and a 200-day moving average of $196.43. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.89 and a fifty-two week high of $236.26.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

