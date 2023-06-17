Platform Technology Partners Lowers Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Platform Technology Partners lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Platform Technology Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,861,000 after buying an additional 193,275 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,867,000 after buying an additional 1,824,751 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,517,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,312,000 after buying an additional 874,131 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY opened at $81.21 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.81.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1971 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.