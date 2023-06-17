Platform Technology Partners Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $217.67 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $228.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.44. The company has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

