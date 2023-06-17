Platform Technology Partners Has $417,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Platform Technology Partners cut its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $48.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average is $47.92.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.