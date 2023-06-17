Platform Technology Partners Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Platform Technology Partners cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $595,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

BAC stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $232.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

