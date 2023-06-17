Platform Technology Partners Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Platform Technology Partners lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $508,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,351,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.62. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $36.45.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

