Platform Technology Partners Acquires 62 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Chubb were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Chubb by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,009,000 after purchasing an additional 24,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $194.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.40.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.54.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

