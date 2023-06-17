Platform Technology Partners Acquires 1,009 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 33,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 12,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.55.

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of D opened at $53.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.33. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

