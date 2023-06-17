Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Cut to $315.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $319.00 to $315.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $258.50.
PXD opened at $206.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.90. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $274.70.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.
