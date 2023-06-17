Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann Sells 100,000 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Monday, June 12th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,323,600.00.

Pinterest Price Performance

Pinterest stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of -56.36 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $602.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pinterest from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Pinterest by 372.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,394,000 after acquiring an additional 15,825,757 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Pinterest by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Pinterest by 627.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,282,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341,222 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.