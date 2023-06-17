Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) Stock Price Up 15%

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) rose 15% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.61. Approximately 167,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,457,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.
Petros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72.
Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Petros Pharmaceuticals
Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED).
