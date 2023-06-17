Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) Stock Price Up 15%

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) rose 15% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.61. Approximately 167,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,457,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Get Petros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Petros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Petros Pharmaceuticals by 114.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 255,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 136,773 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Petros Pharmaceuticals by 880.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 172,156 shares during the period. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.