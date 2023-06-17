PetroChina Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCYF) Short Interest Update

PetroChina Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,885,800 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the May 15th total of 5,092,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 457,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.
Separately, HSBC upgraded PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PCCYF opened at $0.73 on Friday. PetroChina has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.67.
