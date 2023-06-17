Pensionfund Sabic Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 44,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 618.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 157,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 135,470 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

NYSE:GNL opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.88%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -799.96%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GNL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on Global Net Lease from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.

Featured Stories

