Pensionfund Sabic Boosts Stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic owned 0.08% of Global Medical REIT worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 1,058.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $465,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 227.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GMRE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Global Medical REIT Trading Down 0.1 %

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of GMRE opened at $9.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.06, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $12.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 494.12%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of those properties to healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

