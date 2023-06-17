Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) CEO James D. Swift Sells 13,193 Shares

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) CEO James D. Swift sold 13,193 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $186,549.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,461.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $13.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $491.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.38 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Research analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,541,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,045,000 after buying an additional 212,150 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,048,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,168,000 after buying an additional 407,239 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,861,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,569,000 after buying an additional 306,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,704,000 after buying an additional 72,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,631,000 after buying an additional 637,798 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

