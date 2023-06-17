Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 318,900 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the May 15th total of 265,600 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Activity at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, Director Carmen M. Bowser purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.46 per share, with a total value of $28,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at $90,161.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Carmen M. Bowser bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.46 per share, with a total value of $28,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at $90,161.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Frank A. Cavallaro bought 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,810.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,280 shares in the company, valued at $99,810.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,780 shares of company stock valued at $192,830. 7.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 359.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 711,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,433,000 after acquiring an additional 556,465 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 74,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,611. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $529.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $62.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.29 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the Banking and Peapack Private segments. The Banking segment is involved in the delivery of loan and deposit products to customers.

Further Reading

