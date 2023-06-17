PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.56

Shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.56 and traded as high as $4.90. PCTEL shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 50,187 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PCTI shares. TheStreet raised PCTEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on PCTEL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

PCTEL Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.44.

PCTEL Announces Dividend

PCTEL ( NASDAQ:PCTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $22.97 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. PCTEL’s payout ratio is 70.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCTEL

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PCTEL by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of PCTEL by 54.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PCTEL by 11.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PCTEL by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,177 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of PCTEL during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

