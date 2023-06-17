PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.15% of PBF Energy worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in PBF Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in PBF Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PBF shares. UBS Group started coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.27.

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $40.65. 3,626,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,733. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.93.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 69.19%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.10%.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

See Also

