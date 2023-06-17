PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Bought by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd raised its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 5,747.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.93.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PBF shares. Mizuho downgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group started coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Stories

