PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.74.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $66.43 on Tuesday. PayPal has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.68 and a 200-day moving average of $72.82. The company has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in PayPal by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its position in PayPal by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

