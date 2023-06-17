PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.74.

PayPal stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.43. 29,703,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,644,166. The company has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

