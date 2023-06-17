PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) Short Interest Down 22.4% in May

PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 503,200 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the May 15th total of 648,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PaxMedica Stock Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ:PXMD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.04. 325,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,922. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.59. PaxMedica has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of PaxMedica in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of PaxMedica in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaxMedica in the third quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PaxMedica by 438.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 27,198 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaxMedica in the first quarter worth $59,000.

PaxMedica, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies (APT) for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms. The company's lead product candidate is PAX-101, an intravenous formulation of suramin for various indications, including autism spectrum disorder, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, long COVID-19 syndrome, and human African trypanosomiasis (HAT).

