PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Short Interest Update

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 756,400 shares, a growth of 64.0% from the May 15th total of 461,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

PAX Global Technology Trading Up 3.8 %

PXGYF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,290. PAX Global Technology has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87.

PAX Global Technology Company Profile

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, develops and sells electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and Italy. Its E-payment terminal products include smart E-payment solutions; and android smartPOS, countertop, android smart tablet, multilane, integrated ECR, industrial PDA, unattended payment, PINpad, and MiniPOS and mPOS.

