Park National Corp OH Trims Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,570 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $268.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.62. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Bank of America raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.27.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

