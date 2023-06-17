Park National Corp OH Sells 70 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Park National Corp OH lessened its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 44.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ opened at $246.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.88 and its 200-day moving average is $229.31. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -698.03%.

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.77.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

