Park National Corp OH Raises Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,130.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,392,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,110 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,830 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $128,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VYM opened at $107.10 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.92.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

