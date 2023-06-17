Park National Corp OH Purchases 190 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Paychex were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Paychex by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 67,994 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after buying an additional 123,778 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Up 0.2 %

PAYX stock opened at $113.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $139.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.89.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.27.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

