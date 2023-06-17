Park National Corp OH Lowers Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 488.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $376.53 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $392.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.