Park National Corp OH Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,437 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 53.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 159.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,478,000 after acquiring an additional 679,250 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,385 shares of company stock worth $10,916,008 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $868.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $697.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $626.51. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.21.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

