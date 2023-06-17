Park National Corp OH Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Amgen were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock opened at $229.66 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $122.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

