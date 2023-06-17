Park National Corp OH Cuts Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,991,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,936,996,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $6,580,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $443.23 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $428.87 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $462.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $105.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.60.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

