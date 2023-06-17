Park National Corp OH Buys 4,992 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,949,000 after buying an additional 17,477 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 242,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,959,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average is $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

