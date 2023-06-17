Park National Corp OH Buys 142 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $146.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.82. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $131.72 and a 12 month high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.