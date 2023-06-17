Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Palatin Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PTN opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Palatin Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The company has a market cap of $24.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80.

Institutional Trading of Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:PTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Palatin Technologies had a negative net margin of 766.11% and a negative return on equity of 278.73%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. On average, research analysts expect that Palatin Technologies will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTN. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 388.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 180,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 57,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 48,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palatin Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, which is used for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.