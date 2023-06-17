Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Shares Down 9.8%

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Rating) shares were down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 20,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 931% from the average daily volume of 1,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Pacific Booker Minerals Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53.

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Pacific Booker Minerals

Pacific Booker Minerals, Inc is a natural resource exploration company. It owns the Morrison Copper and Gold Project. The company was founded on February 18, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

