Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD) Short Interest Update

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the May 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

HERD stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.34. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a twelve month low of $27.89 and a twelve month high of $36.35.

Get Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 182,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 43,397 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,325,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 72.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the period.

About Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.