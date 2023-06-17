Owens Corning (OC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on August 4th

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the construction company on Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Owens Corning has increased its dividend by an average of 20.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Owens Corning has a dividend payout ratio of 18.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Owens Corning to earn $11.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

NYSE OC opened at $122.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $123.32.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Owens Corning from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.92.

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,570 shares of company stock worth $2,472,993 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Owens Corning by 611.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 64.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

