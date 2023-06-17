Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $711.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. DNB Markets assumed coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Ørsted A/S Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:DNNGY opened at $32.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.87. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $39.63.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.