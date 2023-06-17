Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in May

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Orient Overseas (International) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OROVY opened at $66.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.33 and a 200 day moving average of $87.91. Orient Overseas has a 1-year low of $60.79 and a 1-year high of $175.00.

Get Orient Overseas (International) alerts:

Orient Overseas (International) Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $22.75 dividend. This is an increase from Orient Overseas (International)’s previous dividend of $12.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 52.77%.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.